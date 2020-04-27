Letter: Sabino Canyon Overcrowding
Letter: Sabino Canyon Overcrowding

Re: the April 9 article "Social distancing now impossible at Sabino Canyon, which must close."

I too agree Sabino Canyon is overcrowded. But we all need exercise, and the sun provides natural Vitamin D.

So may I suggest that we just don't all go at the same time. For instance, allow odd and even numbered license plates on like days of the month, or a 3-day scheme if needed to prevent spillover into neighborhoods.

And designate some of the shorter trails for one way traffic. People should be able to stay apart on the main road and wider trails.

And reserve an area of the main parking lot for seniors.

Joe Cottom

Northwest side

