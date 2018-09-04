A tram-less Sabino Canyon is sad for so many local and out-of-town visitors and perhaps more so for those of us with difficulties walking due to age and/or disability. It was certainly a great value for those of us who literally needed that transportation! I was looking forward to riding up the canyon with my toddler grandson when he visits. That's just tough.
The idea of non-polluting vehicles silently traversing the road up and back again, far less disturbing to our wildlife and not choking us and them with noisy diesel exhaust, just seems now like a dream too far. There's the making of a good, in-depth story here. Give us the scoop!
Allen Zale
East side
