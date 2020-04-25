Letter: Sabino Canyon

Re: the April 9 article "Social distancing now impossible at Sabino Canyon, which must close."
I say this is nonsense. I also live close to Sabino, and have found welcome respite from these cramped and cloistered times by walking its trails and rejoicing in the sights and sounds of the natural world. It is not difficult at all to avoid clusters of people; on weekdays, in fact, visitation is usually relatively light. And if you do see a small group coming towards you, simply move to the other side of the road. It’s not rocket science.
It is certainly much easier to distance oneself than, say, in a Walmart, and I would argue that the benefit we derive from hiking out in the open air, engaged with something other than our television sets, is very much an “essential” service, to both our bodies and our spirits.
Randy Waltrip
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!