 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sabino Canyon
View Comments

Letter: Sabino Canyon

Access to nature is critical for our community's health during these challenging times. Sabino Canyon is important to so many but remains closed, while rumors swirl about removal of live vegetation and fire debris at the beautiful and popular Sabino Dam spillway. Answers have been hard to come by. How were decisions made to remove vegetation? How will the area be revegetated for wildlife and public safety? The area was already threatened by fire-prone, non-native, invasive plants. Cleared areas will be even more susceptible to invasive growth if not immediately addressed. We need answers from the Forest Service now about the extent of the work that has been done, who is accountable for any faulty decision-making, and what will be done to address the rehabilitation of this special area which is so critical for our community.

Linda McNulty

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News