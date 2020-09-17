Letter: Sabino Canyon

Access to nature is critical for our community's health during these challenging times. Sabino Canyon is important to so many but remains closed, while rumors swirl about removal of live vegetation and fire debris at the beautiful and popular Sabino Dam spillway. Answers have been hard to come by. How were decisions made to remove vegetation? How will the area be revegetated for wildlife and public safety? The area was already threatened by fire-prone, non-native, invasive plants. Cleared areas will be even more susceptible to invasive growth if not immediately addressed. We need answers from the Forest Service now about the extent of the work that has been done, who is accountable for any faulty decision-making, and what will be done to address the rehabilitation of this special area which is so critical for our community.
Linda McNulty
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
