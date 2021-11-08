Letter: SACRIFICING LIVES FOR POLITICAL GAIN"

“Arizona has caught up to New York when it comes to reported deaths per capita….” So begins a 10/25 news story in the Washington Post.
New York’s peak death rate occurred when transmission routes and mitigation measures were unclear and vaccines didn’t exist. Today, Arizona is approaching the same death rate even though we know how COVID is spread, how masks reduce transmission, and how vaccines can protect us.
Why are we in this death spiral? Because Arizona's extremist Republicans are stoking the “personal freedom” movement for political gain. They rile their base by saying people should be free to go unvaccinated and maskless even if it spreads virus and kills others. Do they carry that logic to being free to drive without a license or drive drunk and kill others?
When you vote for new state leaders in 2022, choose carefully. Arizona needs leaders who will protect all our residents instead of extremist Republicans willing to sacrifice lives for political gain.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.