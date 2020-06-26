Letter: Sacrificing lives to open the economy

It is important to recongnize that Governor Ducey is willing to sacrifice lives in order to obey Trump and hopefully enhance his political future. He opened the economy prematurely and without clear enforceable guidelines. Now, in the context of a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, he refuses to take consequent action to remedy the problems he created. Instead, he throws the ball into the laps of local leaders just as Trump did months ago.
His removal from office is essential if we are to be successful in our struggle with the virus. Ducey is incapable of effective leadership in this time of crisis.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
