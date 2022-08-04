Letter: Sad Day for the Republican Party

The winners of the GOP races underscores how the Republicans wholeheartedly support corruption in their party. In Arizona, Blake Masters and Mark Finchem won their respective races. Mark is an election denier who was elected to oversee elections! Arizona has now established itself as a state with the most ignorant, uneducated and gullible voters this country has seen. The United States has always had free and fair elections (and still do, so far), but because we have a whiny loser of a former President who still complains that the election was stolen, Republicans jumped on that bandwagon because they know they have no platform to actually help the American people. Republicans just want to be in control and let our country implode. Democrats must turn out in the mid-terms and turn this state blue. Democracy and truth must win out. If Republicans win in the mid-terms, it will be too late to say "I didn't realize". The damage will have already been done.