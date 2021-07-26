 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sad for Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Sad for Arizona

  • Comments

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the vaccine. I do not understand. I am old enough to remember polio, diphtheria, tetanus, smallpox and thank God Ducey wasn’t around to stop vaccinations. Leave schools alone. The local folks want to help children, not embroil them in political foolishness. Seat belts were another that people fought until it was a law and folks found out this law saved lives. Now our legislature wants, and is getting, a raise for doing nothing but squandering our money on frivolous lawsuits, ballot recounts, and trying to stop people from getting to vote. I guess all we can do is to vote them out.

Steven Curtis

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News