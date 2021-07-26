Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the vaccine. I do not understand. I am old enough to remember polio, diphtheria, tetanus, smallpox and thank God Ducey wasn’t around to stop vaccinations. Leave schools alone. The local folks want to help children, not embroil them in political foolishness. Seat belts were another that people fought until it was a law and folks found out this law saved lives. Now our legislature wants, and is getting, a raise for doing nothing but squandering our money on frivolous lawsuits, ballot recounts, and trying to stop people from getting to vote. I guess all we can do is to vote them out.
Steven Curtis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.