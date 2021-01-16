Letter: Sad for Arizona

Sad days for Arizona
I’ve only been in Arizona for 12 years and have voted for more Republicans in my life than Democrats, but with Trump I had to change. What bothers me the most is our Republican Chair woman who keeps degrading John McCain who is a great hero and respected individual. She also supports the unfounded comments by Andy Biggs supporting the crazy notions that our election was a fraud and Republicans should be taking the white house. We have local congress folks who refuse to wear masks and a governor refusing to issue a mask mandate even tough we are leading the world in Covid cases per capita. They don’t trust the great folks who counted the votes, nor the judges who told them it wasn’t rigged and with their comments supported the insurgence in our white house. I Green Valley we have people lining up on one street corner without masks cheering up the impeached president. So sad.
Steven Curtis
Green Valley
