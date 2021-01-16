 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sad for Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Sad for Arizona

Sad days for Arizona

I’ve only been in Arizona for 12 years and have voted for more Republicans in my life than Democrats, but with Trump I had to change. What bothers me the most is our Republican Chair woman who keeps degrading John McCain who is a great hero and respected individual. She also supports the unfounded comments by Andy Biggs supporting the crazy notions that our election was a fraud and Republicans should be taking the white house. We have local congress folks who refuse to wear masks and a governor refusing to issue a mask mandate even tough we are leading the world in Covid cases per capita. They don’t trust the great folks who counted the votes, nor the judges who told them it wasn’t rigged and with their comments supported the insurgence in our white house. I Green Valley we have people lining up on one street corner without masks cheering up the impeached president. So sad.

Steven Curtis

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes, Recall Finchem

If he was only an incompetent embarrassment, that's bad enough. But believing and promoting dishonest conspiracies and participating in insurr…

Local-issues

Letter: Shame on you

Shame on you Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Due to your lack of action in the face of a horrible crisis this state is now number one in THE WO…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID Vaccine

It appears that the Pima County Health Department is suffering from some form of paralysis. Weeks into vaccine availability and there is still…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News