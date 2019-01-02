I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Yvonne Ervin, founding director of the Tucson Jazz Festival. Jazz lovers in Southern Arizona will miss her leadership in bringing great jazz to Tucson. She will be impossible to replace. I didn’t know her personally but attended her talks and spoke to her several times before and after shows. She was always friendly. I’m glad I took the time to thank her for all the wonderful concerts. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends.
Steve Richardson
Sierra Vista
