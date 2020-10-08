 Skip to main content
Letter: Sadie Shaw for TUSD Board
Letter: Sadie Shaw for TUSD Board

Editor:

Among the local choices Tucson voters will be making in the days ahead are the seats to be filled on TUSD’s Governing Board. We are recommending a highly qualified, enthusiastic young woman, a native Tucsonan who, as past president of the Sugar Hill Neighborhood Association and co-chair of the League of Women Voters Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, will bring much needed diversity to the Board.

Sadie Shaw, a parent and volunteer in TUSD, an artist and art educator (BFA in Art from the UA), is an advocate for more resources going directly to classrooms, for more regular art, music, PE, and horticulture programs, and a 21st century curriculum with less emphasis on standardized testing and more on an authentic learning model. Sadie would advocate for competitive wages for all District employees and for transparency with the budget.

As her former teachers at the elementary and college level, we can attest to her keen intelligence, dedication to learning, and drive.

Sterling Vinson, Ph.D.

Mary Kierzek MA

Sterling Vinson Ph. D. and Mary Kierzek, MA

Midtown

