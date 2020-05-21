Letter: Sadly, Facts No Longer Matter

It saddens me that our governor is following in the footsteps of the White House. He has not only loosened the "stay at home" order, but he has shut down the work of academic experts predicting the peak of the state’s coronavirus outbreak is still about two weeks away.
I realize there are people who need funds just to stay alive and there were better ways (e.g. Belgium and Germany) to get the money into their hands. By turning away from the academics and experts, Ducey has made an alarming turn away from data driven decision-making. I don't know why or how responsible official can trust their "gut" instead of using facts to guide their actions.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
