"Carrillo had her own business but still couldn’t make ends meet with all the crime and extortion, she said."
Sadly, Trump was right - there are s .. t h .. e countries in the world, as close as Central America.
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras come to mind.
One option that might be considered is to determine that such nations are failed countries and to legally presume that migrants from them are worthy of asylum unless it can be shown otherwise.
The major disadvantage to this option is to recognize that the number of low-skilled jobs in the USA is declining due to increased automation.
I close with a question: What has happened to the policy that asylum applicants must apply in the first country that they enter - here, Mexico, in most cases?
I have read that Mexico is frequently willing to grant asylum to such migrants, and it seems likely that Mexico will have low-skilled work long after it is gone in the USA.
James Stewart
Foothills
