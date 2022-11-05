 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Safe and Fair Elections

In Arizona, mail-in ballots have been in place since 1991. However, this system which is supported by Republicans, Democrats and Independents for over 30 years is under attack by candidates who are 'Election Deniers”. I had the opportunity to observe election officials processing mail-in ballots. I am so grateful for this experience. It was reassuring to see that the mail-in ballots are kept very secure. Also, the process is taken seriously by election officials. It was amazing to observe that “everyday” Republicans, Democrats and Independents sat side-by-side working together to ensure that every vote is counted. This bipartisan participation ensures that the process is safe, efficient and fair. I am proud of Arizona’s mail-in ballot system and say shame on the “Election Deniers” who impugn the integrity of election workers whether they are Republican, Democrat or Independent as they are the people who ensure our elections are free and fair. They are the true heroes of our democracy. Thank you for your service.

Andrea Strack

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

