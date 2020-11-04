 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Safe bike riding in our city
View Comments

Letter: Safe bike riding in our city

Great letter to the editor from Sunday 10/18, but it doesn’t go far enough. I remember moving to Tucson 1 years ago; I had never seen so many reported bike fatalities (thanks Arizona Daily Star). When I ride the popular Rillito trail, almost everyone (many of these are regular bikers) is wearing a helmet; on the busy streets and bike lanes of Tucson I see few of the riders wearing helmets. I frequently see bicyclists riding on the sidewalks (often next to a bike lane) and sometimes bicyclists in the bike lanes, riding against the traffic. Bicyclists must pay attention to the same rules drivers follow. Drivers tend to look for oncoming traffic; they aren’t always looking for people riding against the traffic on a sidewalk or a bike lane. I see riders at night with no bike lights. Tucson is a great city for bike riding. Bicyclists (myself included) must make this a safer city for everyone!

KENNETH COHN

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News