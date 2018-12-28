I noticed you coming,

up from the rear.

Moving quite quickly,

showing no fear.

Close to my bumper,

you made a dark frown.

I'd blocked all the chances

for you to gain ground.

We drove on together,

At the limit, OK?.

I know that's not done

in traffic today.

An opening came,

off to your right.

You changed to that lane,

with no signal light.

Ahead you went on,

out pacing the rest.

Left lane, then right lane,

seeking the best.

The rest of us drove

cautiously through,

with care and our signals,

as good drivers do.

A short while later,

just up the long street,

the red-colored stoplight

made us all meet.

And held there we waited,

the quick and the slow.

Held by the red light,

ready to go.

Do you get my point, friend?

With your quick, flash-less pass,

all you have done

is wasted your gas.

Michael Holloway

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

