I noticed you coming,
up from the rear.
Moving quite quickly,
showing no fear.
Close to my bumper,
you made a dark frown.
I'd blocked all the chances
for you to gain ground.
We drove on together,
At the limit, OK?.
I know that's not done
in traffic today.
An opening came,
off to your right.
You changed to that lane,
with no signal light.
Ahead you went on,
out pacing the rest.
Left lane, then right lane,
seeking the best.
The rest of us drove
cautiously through,
with care and our signals,
as good drivers do.
A short while later,
just up the long street,
the red-colored stoplight
made us all meet.
And held there we waited,
the quick and the slow.
Held by the red light,
ready to go.
Do you get my point, friend?
With your quick, flash-less pass,
all you have done
is wasted your gas.
Michael Holloway
Northeast side
