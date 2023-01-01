Letter: Safe Haven for Puppy Mill Sales? AZ Needs Local Control

Arizona has a problem with puppy mills and “Tucson pet stores skirt consumer protection laws…”* shows it’s time to do something about it. Pet store puppies are cute. Some may say they are addicting. Unknowing consumers overcome with maternal instincts and endorphins, will scoop them up, pay exorbitant prices, and trust the store’s misleading promises. Yet only shortly after purchase, when the puppies’ illness, anxiety, or aggression sets in, these new puppy parents see their fate without the rose-colored glasses.
Most pet store puppies come from puppy mills and public records prove that.** While Arizona’s Puppy Lemon Law aims to stop puppy mill sales (while still allowing pet stores to sell puppies), our tax dollars are being used to force stores who knowingly break the law into compliance. It’s time our state legislature repeals the Pet Store Preemption law and gives our communities a say in what businesses can operate in our towns.
People are also reading…
Jean Keplinger
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.