 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Safe Haven for Puppy Mill Sales? AZ Needs Local Control

  • Comments

Arizona has a problem with puppy mills and “Tucson pet stores skirt consumer protection laws…”* shows it’s time to do something about it. Pet store puppies are cute. Some may say they are addicting. Unknowing consumers overcome with maternal instincts and endorphins, will scoop them up, pay exorbitant prices, and trust the store’s misleading promises. Yet only shortly after purchase, when the puppies’ illness, anxiety, or aggression sets in, these new puppy parents see their fate without the rose-colored glasses.

Most pet store puppies come from puppy mills and public records prove that.** While Arizona’s Puppy Lemon Law aims to stop puppy mill sales (while still allowing pet stores to sell puppies), our tax dollars are being used to force stores who knowingly break the law into compliance. It’s time our state legislature repeals the Pet Store Preemption law and gives our communities a say in what businesses can operate in our towns.

People are also reading…

Jean Keplinger

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Representation

Letter: Arizona Representation

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic party to become an independent. Democrat…

Letter: The Real Problem

Letter: The Real Problem

The real problem with Kari Lake is not that she panders in baseless and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories. Her total lack of any real wo…

Letter: Those shipping containers

Letter: Those shipping containers

When I was a little girl, my parents insisted that I put may toys back in their generally proper places. Applying similar logic the same logic…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News