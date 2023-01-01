Letter: Safe Haven for Puppy Mill Sales? AZ Needs Local Control

Arizona has a problem with puppy mills and “Tucson pet stores skirt consumer protection laws…”* shows it’s time to do something about it. Pet store puppies are cute. Some may say they are addicting. Unknowing consumers overcome with maternal instincts and endorphins, will scoop them up, pay exorbitant prices, and trust the store’s misleading promises. Yet only shortly after purchase, when the puppies’ illness, anxiety, or aggression sets in, these new puppy parents see their fate without the rose-colored glasses.