Letter: Safe Schools for Arizona Children

Arizona’s children have suffered academically, physically, and emotionally during this pandemic. They need to return to in person learning to recover. However, we must also protect them from the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities.
To protect our children, Arizona’s pediatricians recommend that students who are at least three years old and all school staff wear face masks indoors (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibits them from doing so). Masks are designed to protect not just the person wearing them, but those around them as well. When your children are wearing masks, they are protecting their classmates, teachers, and other school staff. It shows we care about the well-being of our school community and their families.
In addition, no one should come to school when they are sick, and schools should follow the health department’s guidelines to minimize COVID outbreaks. Reopening schools and keeping them open is a community effort. Everyone one of us can help by getting vaccinated. Do it for the kids!
Mary Rimsza, MD, FAAP, Chair of the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Advocacy Committee
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.