 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Safe Schools for Arizona Children
View Comments

Letter: Safe Schools for Arizona Children

  • Comments

Arizona’s children have suffered academically, physically, and emotionally during this pandemic. They need to return to in person learning to recover. However, we must also protect them from the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities.

To protect our children, Arizona’s pediatricians recommend that students who are at least three years old and all school staff wear face masks indoors (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibits them from doing so). Masks are designed to protect not just the person wearing them, but those around them as well. When your children are wearing masks, they are protecting their classmates, teachers, and other school staff. It shows we care about the well-being of our school community and their families.

In addition, no one should come to school when they are sick, and schools should follow the health department’s guidelines to minimize COVID outbreaks. Reopening schools and keeping them open is a community effort. Everyone one of us can help by getting vaccinated. Do it for the kids!

Mary Rimsza, MD, FAAP, Chair of the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Advocacy Committee

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Local-issues

Letter: Sad for Arizona

How does Governor Ducey sleep at night? He is using the legal right to kill people by encouraging or forcefully stopping them from getting the…

Local-issues

Letter: Train to Phoenix

I read they are going to put a train in to phoenix, using existing train tracks. Let's not use 19 century technology. Look to the future and b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News