My name is Felicia Chew. I have been working with a core yeam to save Golden Pin Lanes. We have heard comments from individuals, like "Why bother?" and "It's a done deal." The hopelessness that stems from these comments motivates me to press on. We press on for peace on earth, and goodwill to all. We press on for community welfare. Our core team has experts in health, economy, education, advocacy and social services. We have met with city and county officials, and with community members. I have recognized that all of us have the same goal: Community welfare. Happiness and health.
We invite you to help solve this problem of poverty, gentrification, crime. Community centers build relationship. Happy, healthy relationships reduce crime and recidivism. Let us work together to protect venues that provide for happy, healthy communities. Share your stories! Learn more at www.facebook.com/savegoldenpinlanes and www.feliciachew.com/savegoldenpinlanes.
Thank you and Happy Holidays!
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.