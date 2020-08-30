Letter: Safeguarding our Mail in Ballots

We all ought to thank the Pima County Recorder's Office for safeguarding our mail-in ballots and ensuring their being counted. The Office has an arrangement with the Cherrybell Processing Center, which is where all ballots will be sent, so that representatives of the Recorder's Office will pick up all ballots and take them directly to be counted. Because of the arrangements, our ballots DO NOT go to Phoenix. As a result, there is no need to place a 55 cent stamp on our ballots. What's more you can track your ballot by going to the Pima County Recorder's website.
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
