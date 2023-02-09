Thank you to the letter writer for the confession about driving the speed limit. I also have a confession; I take a certain amount of pleasure in driving the speed limit as reckless motorists blow past me, while they lurk directly behind other vehicles, swerve frantically through traffic, pass on the right without signaling and generally drive like maniacs. Invariably, I catch them at a red light (unless they run it, which I do see daily). They never learn. Reckless drivers kill a lot of people in Tucson. I read about deaths on our streets almost daily. Many involve impairment or jaywalking; for the vast majority speed is cited as a factor. I was in an intersection last week waiting to turn left as the car approaching blasted through the new red--not even yellow turning red--light. The policeman directly behind the offending vehicle ignored the blatant high-risk behavior. Perhaps our pedestrians, cyclists and fellow motorists would be safer if extreme driving violations were more rigorously policed and prosecuted.