Letter: Safety at U of A Men's Basketball Games

After over 35 years of attending U of A Men's Basketball, I was able to put my season tickets on hold last year during the height of the Covid danger. Before buying tickets for this season, I was assured that strong protocols would be in place.
At the NAU/UA game, I was impressed with the requirement to enter only if you were wearing a mask. But, once inside the facility, there was only one announcement made, and I did not see anyone walking around enforcing the mask requirement.
I could see that many of the fans were not wearing masks throughout the game, and this was very uncomfortable and unsafe.
What is the U of A going to do to make sure their regulation is followed? Also, if this is not going to be enforced, what financial adjustment will be made for those of us who don't feel safe attending the games?
Michael Quast
Foothills
