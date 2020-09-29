Letter: Safety of PAC 12 football

The safety of football players, coaches, etc. is certainly important and apparently can be managed. However, the safety of the student body is another issue.
Several thousand students have newly tested positive with COVID19 due largely from their own choice of activities which were against all advisories by the UA administration.
Given this track record of noncompliance, what can be expected from the students when watching a football game? Certainly not masking-up, social distancing and controlled cheering at a neighborhood bar or watching alone from their own dorm or fraternity house.
One thing for sure: ESPN and FOX expect broadcasting will benefit their bottom line. Maybe UA’s too. Student, not so much. Oh well...
Susan Vonkersburg
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!