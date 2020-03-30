Letter: Safety of Pima County Employees and Residents
View Comments

Letter: Safety of Pima County Employees and Residents

Pima County is currently not following CDC recommendations. Staff is required to see clients and they are currently in the process of organizing a large gathering where staff will be required to interact with perspective clients which again goes against CDC recommendation which puts staff and the public at risk. Due to limited to no cleaning supplies it leaves everyone at risk, certain locations are not providing any cleaning supplies. Due to other organizations complying, we are experiencing a high volume of public coming into our facilities. Pima County Board and Administration apparently feel they are above the CDC recommendations and the rest of America trying to comply. How is that right?

Jane Doe

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News