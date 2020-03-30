Letter: Safety of Pima County Employees and Residents

Pima County is currently not following CDC recommendations. Staff is required to see clients and they are currently in the process of organizing a large gathering where staff will be required to interact with perspective clients which again goes against CDC recommendation which puts staff and the public at risk. Due to limited to no cleaning supplies it leaves everyone at risk, certain locations are not providing any cleaning supplies. Due to other organizations complying, we are experiencing a high volume of public coming into our facilities. Pima County Board and Administration apparently feel they are above the CDC recommendations and the rest of America trying to comply. How is that right?
Jane Doe
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
