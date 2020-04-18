Letter: Safety on the Loop

It's great to see folks walking, running, hiking and biking on the Loop. The numbers of us who use this gem of a recreation path have multiplied. That said, can we all use some common sense; since there are so many more of us, please turn down or take out your ear buds so you can hear those of us on bikes alert you to our presence as we pass. I was run off the path today as someone with their ear buds in did not hear me call out "on your left." We all need to stay healthy so don't let our Loop become a safety hazard.
Marcy Tigerman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
