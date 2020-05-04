Letter: Safety On The Loop
This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists who use the Loop as a speed training facility. You are more dangerous than walkers using earbuds, and you seldom give any warning as you approach from behind, even though there are signs reminding you do do so. A friend of mine was riding on the path, and was run off the road by a hotshot (with a baby on the back of his bike, no less!), and ended up with a broken arm. My advice to hotshots is either give a loud warning like you're suppose to, or stick to the roads - there are plenty of those with wide bike lanes where you can do your speedwork. Leave the Loop to those of us who are out for enjoyment.

Ken Shearer

Northeast side

