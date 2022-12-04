Letter: Safety

As the days grow shorter and darkness comes earlier, I want to encourage pedestrians and bicycle riders in and around Tucson to make sure they are visible. Those wearing dark clothing can often not easily be seen. Light colored clothing and reflective articles increase visibility, and make transportation after dark safer for everyone. Please dress to make Tucson a friendly and safe place to walk, bike, and drive. Thank you.
Eugene Stevick
Foothills
