Letter: Saguaro graveyard?

Could we end up living in the world’s largest saguaro cactus graveyard? I’ve treated invasive grass on public and private land around Tucson for more than 10 years. When I read your Sept. 7 story on the California wildfire that destroyed 1.3 million Joshua trees, I see close parallels between pre-fire conditions at the Joshua tree forest and our Sonoran Desert today.
In both places the landscape-killer is a fire-prone invasive grass: buffelgrass here, red brome there. These incendiary grasses spread rapidly and fill the spaces between the native plants that are not adapted to wildfire.
Buffelgrass thrives on fire and burns hot enough to melt metal. Its roots survive to sprout ahead of any other plant. After Sonoran Desert foothills burn we will end up with buffelgrass-dominated hillsides and frequent grassfires that saguaros cannot survive. Think Bighorn fire only moving faster, burning hotter and much closer.
Mark Hengesbaugh
East side
