Letter: Saguaro National Park & Bufflegrass Danger
Letter: Saguaro National Park & Bufflegrass Danger

Re: the Feb. 28 article "Saguaro National Park sets record for visitors."

The article about the huge popularity of our gorgeous Saguaro East & West National Parks prompts me to share this about my visit to Saguaro East on the Douglas Trail. I was horrified to see the Rincon Mountains totally covered with dense buffelgrass! Dry buffelgrass produces tinder-dry fuels that quickly carry wildfires.

A stray cigarette ash, a campfire coal, a lightning strike....and the Rincons (and any campers or hikers) will be engulfed in flames.

The buffelgrass is also at Saguaro West, but volunteers have made extensive efforts to dig it out. Hopefully, some of the funds the Park Service has received will go toward an all-out attack on the buffelgrass.

Diane Stephenson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

