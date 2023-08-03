For those who like a dollop of Optimism with their morning Doom
Your top headline Sunday, "Saguaros Dying at Unusual Rates after 2020s Record Heat" can be followed by "Saguaros Reproducing at Unusual Rates in 2023."
The wild Saguaros produced the most seeds of all times this past 2 months. Well, I know that may not be true, but that's how people talk these days. It is true, though, that this year the Saguaros produced more fruits than I have seen in my 42 years of noticing. Like garlands of oversized grape clusters. Hundreds on many plants. Maybe 100,000 to half a million seeds per flowering age Saguaro, depending on how many arms. So, across the Sonoran Desert - well, what comes after a hundred trillion... Hello? Can we enjoy a few things about nature?
Gary Maskarinec
