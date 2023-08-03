The wild Saguaros produced the most seeds of all times this past 2 months. Well, I know that may not be true, but that's how people talk these days. It is true, though, that this year the Saguaros produced more fruits than I have seen in my 42 years of noticing. Like garlands of oversized grape clusters. Hundreds on many plants. Maybe 100,000 to half a million seeds per flowering age Saguaro, depending on how many arms. So, across the Sonoran Desert - well, what comes after a hundred trillion... Hello? Can we enjoy a few things about nature?