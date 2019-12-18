Letter: salary comparisons

A recent letter complained that a baseball player had just signed a contract for $325 million dollars, compared to a starting salary of $40,000 for beginning teachers in TUSD. This was a false comparison.
Starting professional baseball players make $6,500 per year. Since each was a superb local athlete, the salary seems inconsequential. There is no guarantee for continued employment. The majority never reach the major leagues.
In comparison the graduate with a teaching degree is an average student, yet receives six times the salary of the ball player. Once tenure is achieved, job security is guaranteed. As in baseball, the most talented rise to the top. Some make over $1 million per year.
Comparing the very best in one job to the beginner in another, makes no sense. The discussion of teacher pay is entirely another matter. Let’s not confuse the two.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
