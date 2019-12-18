Letter: salary comparisons
View Comments

Letter: salary comparisons

A recent letter complained that a baseball player had just signed a contract for $325 million dollars, compared to a starting salary of $40,000 for beginning teachers in TUSD. This was a false comparison.

Starting professional baseball players make $6,500 per year. Since each was a superb local athlete, the salary seems inconsequential. There is no guarantee for continued employment. The majority never reach the major leagues.

In comparison the graduate with a teaching degree is an average student, yet receives six times the salary of the ball player. Once tenure is achieved, job security is guaranteed. As in baseball, the most talented rise to the top. Some make over $1 million per year.

Comparing the very best in one job to the beginner in another, makes no sense. The discussion of teacher pay is entirely another matter. Let’s not confuse the two.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Local-issues

Letter: Injustice

Injustice-if I was going 90 mph and weaving in and out of traffic without using indicator signals I would surely get a ticket. Because Col. Fr…

Local-issues

Letter: Getting Personal

Is anyone else upset over the language used by Jimmy Dykes, color commentator with ESPN, during the Baylor game? He was brutal in his criticis…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News