Letter: Sale of Star

I read with concern that Alden Global Capital has expressed interest in buying Lee Enterprises. I am a firm believer that communities need an independent news source
I spent 30 years of my professional career in Salt Lake City before moving to Tucson 2007. The Salt Lake Tribune faced a similar prospect several years ago. Then a community angel, Paul Huntsman, bought the Tribune. He subsequently converted it into a nonprofit enterprise- a successful experiment. A recent article outlined the paper's plans for 2022: expanding the newsroom and other additions. I believe the Salt Lake Tribune is the only major newspaper that has tried this model. It has some restrictions such as being unable to endorse political candidates.
Hopefully Lee Enterprises can resist Alden's plans. The probable downsizing of the Star would be a significant loss for Tucson. It is always good to have a plan B. I hope that the Star will explore alternative models to deliver
the news and the nonprofit model may be a possibility.
Neil Kochenour
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.