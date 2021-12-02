 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sale of Star
View Comments

Letter: Sale of Star

  • Comments

I read with concern that Alden Global Capital has expressed interest in buying Lee Enterprises. I am a firm believer that communities need an independent news source

I spent 30 years of my professional career in Salt Lake City before moving to Tucson 2007. The Salt Lake Tribune faced a similar prospect several years ago. Then a community angel, Paul Huntsman, bought the Tribune. He subsequently converted it into a nonprofit enterprise- a successful experiment. A recent article outlined the paper's plans for 2022: expanding the newsroom and other additions. I believe the Salt Lake Tribune is the only major newspaper that has tried this model. It has some restrictions such as being unable to endorse political candidates.

Hopefully Lee Enterprises can resist Alden's plans. The probable downsizing of the Star would be a significant loss for Tucson. It is always good to have a plan B. I hope that the Star will explore alternative models to deliver

the news and the nonprofit model may be a possibility.

Neil Kochenour

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Local-issues

Letter: Civility now

Reading comments in “Letters” and “More Letters” from records of 2004, I was struck by some writer’s lack of “civility.” Generally speaking, i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News