As a retired chef and culinary educator, I appreciate the need to maintain the safety and wholesomeness of our food. However, I believe the sentiment the Governor implied recently in vetoing HB2509 demonizes home kitchens and is a heavy-handed solution seeking a problem that doesn’t exist.

It is possible to have a responsible “cottage foods” program combining food safety training and informational labeling that will adequately protect the public. Correspondingly, I agree with Representative Alma Hernandez that Arizona should have a provision in our food safety laws that will allow for the sale of “cottage foods” prepared in largely unregulated home kitchens. After all, most foods we all consume fall into the “cottage foods” category prepared in our kitchens, and from what I understand, HB2509 contained adequate safety provisions.