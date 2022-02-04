 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sales tax on guns
Re: the Jan. 14 article "Bill would cut tax on gun sales to zero."

In a recent edition of the AZ Daily Star, Republican Representative Steve Kiser of Phoenix wrote there should be no sales taxes on guns. His reasoning - because guns are as essential as food and there is no sales tax on food, I think he is underselling his idea, he should aim higher. If guns are considered as essential as food , health insurance companies should be brought in. For instance walkers, wheel chairs, bed pans, and other medical equipment, are now covered by most insurance plans because they are essential, then guns should also be covered. The keen foresight by Kiser to consider guns as essential might be a boon to health insurance companies. Come on, if you shell out $440 for a pistol, is an additional $25 a deal breaker? But wouldn't better policing in areas of high crime rate be more effective than more guns on the streets?

B Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

