Letter: Sales Taxes on Guns

Thank you to Senator Steve Kaiser for proposing SB2166 which will eliminate sales taxes on guns and gun paraphernalia. This will give financial comfort to the families of gun suicides and toddler gun accidents. Further Mr. Kaiser's proposal prevents tax dollars from being wasted on first responders and courts handling shooting incidents.
Should thanks also go to the corporate funded American Legislation Exchange Council (ALEC) for the design of this bill or to the tax-cuts-fix-all-problems Republican Party?
Dee Maitland
Marana
