If Mrs Garcia and Rodarte and the surrounding neighborhood are unhappy with the planned fence at Sam Hughes Elemntary they might consider raising the funds to cover the cost of their choice and cceptable to TUSD. We faced a very similar situation a few years ago in Houston, Texas involving a school in a historic district. The neighborhood came together and in cooperation with the Houston Independent School Distric,t (HISD,) raised the funds to cover the difference between the HISD budget for fencing and the cost of a better,taller, more attractive fence that complemented the architecture of the school and surrounding houses.