Two letters in Sunday's paper concluded "No" on Prop 412 but for different reasons. Burying the TEP lines helps keep our city from looking like a 3rd world country with multiple poles and wires taking up our view and benefits us all. The other letter spoke to burying lines only benefiting the wealthy neighborhoods. The writer's own neighborhood had gotten holes, poles, and wires they didn't ask for. When my neighborhood found out we would be getting new poles, and in some of our neighbor's front yards, we fought back with letters and help from our councilman. Instead, they replaced existing poles with massive poles along a street with less impact on neighbors. Undergrounding ALL new poles and wires is for us all. Bigger, taller is still an imposition, an eyesore and the easy way out. The ugly impact is evident in every neighborhood. That should have been stopped long ago. We are in this fight together. You have a voice and a vote. The UofA and neighborhood used theirs.