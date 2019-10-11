In a previous letter (October 9th), I wrote about the virtues of federal court litigation to protect the ground water which feed the San Pedro River. In my enthusiasm for mammoth hunting sites and beaver dams, I missed the major feature of a dynamic (as opposed to dry) San Pedro River: it is the set down place and watering hole for a myriad of migratory bird species.
I am no bird watcher; there are plenty of tourists who are. Arizona Highways magazine will certainly tell motorists to catch sight of the flying flocks floating on a flowing San Pedro River; it will not recommend the dry gulches of a dead river.
From an economic benefit standpoint, it is important to realize what we already have, as opposed to grasping at the pie in the sky benefits of a large, ground water sucking, housing development.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.