Letter: San Pedro River Wall

OUTRAGED, HORRIFIED are too small of words to describe our alarm at the wilful destruction of the San Pedro river with the piecemeal border wall. An asinine damming of the last free flowing river in Southern Arizona, designed to beat court ruling as an illegal act. Are the people responsible for protecting peoples lives, the environment and water trying to hasten the inability for people to live in Southern Arizona by taking away their life giving waters? Have they no concept of the power of monsoons that can cause irreparable damage to the river due to the wall? Do they want to destroy the tourist industry that depends on the wildlife of the area? Are they determined to drive into extinction the wildlife that depends on those waters? Are people going to just ignore and do nothing while their attention is diverted by the pandemic? WAKE UP PEOPLE! Speak up NOW that you want your public lands, the environment and water protected for future generations.
Beryl Baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!