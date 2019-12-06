Mr. Mast is absolutely correct on the impact of the Vigneto development on the Santa Cruz river. I have commented in the past on the fear of the excessive water use by Hudbay's copper mine. I pointed out that the mine would use 4000 acre-feet /year and that the pecan growers use 38,000 acre-feet!! The result: the drying up of the Santa Cruz river because of overpumping. This will be the fate of the river with the Vigneto development. The 100-year water availability prediction is based on flawed assumptions.

Ihor KUNASZ

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

