Does Tucson really want to become a sanctuary city? Look at what is happening to the sanctuary cities in California. They have become junk piles of human beings mixed in with their bodily fluids and used needles. It is a site that I do not want to see as I drive through our beautiful city. Tourists will not only see the suffering humanity in the makeshift tents, but will also smell the out door sewage that will run in our streets. Is that what we the citizens of Tucson want? It is my understanding that those of you who want this city to become a sanctuary is because the illegal residents will be able to report crimes. Have you not heard that you can call the police anonymously? Do the smart thing and vote no on prop 205 in November. This prop 205 might be worded in such a way that the word sanctuary will be left out.
Patricia Montana
Southeast side
