The Policies of a Sanctuary City prohibit local officials from inquiring, acting on, or reporting an individual's immigration status, even when there is reasonable suspicion that an individual is in the country illegally. Many sanctuary policies restrict law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration officials.
Sanctuary Policies Threaten Public Safety
Sanctuary Policies are expensive
Sanctuary Policies Conflict with Federal Law
Sanctuary Policies are unfair to Legal immigrants
We are a Nation of Laws and we welcome immigrants to come to our Tucson and our Nation Legally.
In addition our home owner insurance rates will go up and our property values will go down. Small businesses cannot afford the extra police protection for their businesses.
We cannot afford paying for sanitation cleaning of our parks and streets for the homeless that this brings.
I want legal immigration and respect those who have waited in line and patiently went through the system.
Caroline Straub
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.