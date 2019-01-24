Sanctuary city? When asked by a local reporter, "if this was an effort to protect people who are here illegally," the organizer replied, "yep, that's exactly what we're trying to do. " This is an attempt to break the law in the city of Tucson. Should each city have its own law? Fortunately the US has the Constitution which is the law of the land.
Frequently ICE agents bring legal immigrants to the city. Volunteers feed them, do laundry, offer a place to sleep, and help them secure bus tickets purchased by family/friends and take them to the bus. It has been my privilege to drive these immigrants from Central America to the Greyhound station.
The INN Project, Catholic Relief, and others are assisting legal immigration. I urge the people in the "people's Defense Group" to reach out to help immigrants willing to sacrifice t to enter our country legally.
Jim Deters
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.