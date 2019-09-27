Becoming a Sanctuary City is the first Big Step to becoming another Los Angeles or San Francisco. What will follow is heightened crime with convicted criminals being turned loose on the streets to commit both petty and violent crime including mugging, car jacking, rape and murder. Homelessness will surge including camping on the streets and using them for their toilet. Downtown will soon resemble a War Zone with the attendant smells and victims of overdose with ordinary citizens fearful of invading this alien turf. Tucson is still a pretty nice town. Let's keep it that way.
Richard Switzer
Foothills
