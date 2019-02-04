Re: the Feb. 2 guest column "Proposal would make Tucson a place of safety, refuge."
Unlike previous news releases about this organization, Saturday’s opinion by the People’s Defense Committee failed to mention that part of the group’s proposal prohibits local law enforcement from turning convicted illegal alien criminals over to federal authorities. Saturday’s headline continues to claim that the People’s Defense Committee proposal will make Tucson a safer place.
Are we to believe that releasing convicted criminals into the city instead of turning them over to ICE makes our city safer? I wonder if the widow of Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh and his 5-month-old son buy this idea. Last December, officer Singh was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant during a routine traffic stop. Local authorities say California's sanctuary law prohibited the killer from being turned over to ICE.
Alan Kohl
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.