 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Santa Catalina Trails Plan

  • Comments

I recently commented on the Santa Catalina Trails Plan, which offers no opportunity for hiking with leashed dogs on the edge of town in the Foothills.

Dogs are only allowed on backcountry trails up the Catalina Highway necessitating treacherous highway crossings or an hour’s drive.

I understand the reason for the restriction against dogs in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness concerning the reintroduced bighorns, but this could be mitigated.

The draft plan states: “Front range trails … would see small reroutes and new connectors, including a 1.7 mile trail linking Finger Rock and Pontatoc trails for a day-hiking route.”

This area should be considered for access to hikers with dogs on leash with signs at boundaries, trailhead and junctures. We dog walkers would gladly help enforce restrictions if offered an opportunity to responsibly share the front range of the Catalinas.

People are also reading…

Most National Forests recognize hiking with dogs on leash as a valid recreational use of front-country public lands to be balanced with other multiple uses.

Ann Bond

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Representation

Letter: Arizona Representation

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic party to become an independent. Democrat…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Winterhaven Gone Wild!!! Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, Hot choco…

Letter: My American Dream

Letter: My American Dream

Juan Ciscomani will soon be our US House District 6 Representative. Mr. Ciscomani won this election with a narrow victory over Kirsten Engle, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News