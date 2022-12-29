Letter: Santa Catalina Trails Plan

I recently commented on the Santa Catalina Trails Plan, which offers no opportunity for hiking with leashed dogs on the edge of town in the Foothills.

Dogs are only allowed on backcountry trails up the Catalina Highway necessitating treacherous highway crossings or an hour’s drive.

I understand the reason for the restriction against dogs in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness concerning the reintroduced bighorns, but this could be mitigated.

The draft plan states: “Front range trails … would see small reroutes and new connectors, including a 1.7 mile trail linking Finger Rock and Pontatoc trails for a day-hiking route.”

This area should be considered for access to hikers with dogs on leash with signs at boundaries, trailhead and junctures. We dog walkers would gladly help enforce restrictions if offered an opportunity to responsibly share the front range of the Catalinas.

Most National Forests recognize hiking with dogs on leash as a valid recreational use of front-country public lands to be balanced with other multiple uses.

Ann Bond

Northeast side