Re: the June 17 letter "Santa Ritas are not that scenic; build away."
The letter writer from London...You don't like the Santa Rita Mountains? You don't know the mountains at all. I would suggest you go back to your beautiful London...leave your opinions of our mountains to yourself. You need to go into the mountains to know their beauty...not just look at them from your window view. Maybe you should go have lunch with "Fitz" and "Steller" you can all share your views together. Save The Santa Ritas...I love this place.
Neil Thrall
Vail
