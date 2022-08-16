Letter: Santa Rita park_homeless issue

We need to pay some attention to the plight of other cities that tried to accommodate homeless people in their park spaces. While the Star story quoted a very sympathetic homeless woman, it's always a much more complex problem than lending a helping hand to those in need. I don't know what to do and much brighter folks than me have tried and failed to solve it. All I can do here is point to Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, L.A., cities with hearts that tried and mostly failed. Parks became anything but the spaces the public would want to spend any time.