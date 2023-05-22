The Santa Rita Mountains is a Southern Arizona treasure, home to human communities offering good lives, unique public lands, and an abundance and diversity of wildlife in special places of international significance. It is a destination site for visitation by many Americans and visitors from around the world.

Great thanks to the Center for Biological Diversity for its efforts to stand up for the stewardship and the protection of this irreplaceable place. The recent Appeals Court decision to permit ruinous mining in the mountains and the unsustainable consumption of ground water, supporting free-for-all dumping and destruction of public lands by a foreign company is … breathtaking. Property values, water supplies, world famous research sites, a place visitors once wanted to come to, the sustainable use of our natural resources for the benefit of the local communities … not an issue?