Ever since The Kingston Trio sang "send my mail to the Ti-a-juana jail in the late '50s and Herb Alpert and the Ti-a-Juana Brass in the '60s, perhaps 99% of the country's populace and, certainly ALL the 'talking heads' have buchered the name of the great city of Ti-juana. Perhaps the 'ah' removed from Sahuarito (Sarito) was replaced in Tijuana (Tiajuana) to conserve the Spanish language equilibrium?